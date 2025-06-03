“Dexter: Resurrection” Filming On UES this Week

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The cast and crew of “Dexter: Resurrection” are filming on the Upper East Side this week. According to signage posted in the neighborhood, scenes are being filmed through Wednesday between 77th and 78th streets and Fifth and Madison avenues.
Filming begins at 6 a.m. with several streets affected by parking restrictions. Drivers parked nearby can call “Matt” at 347-699-6581 with any questions. The production is filming under “DXO” and has been spotted around the five boroughs including on the Upper West Side.
“Resurrection” is the latest from the popular “Dexter” franchise, with the original series premiering back in 2006. Since then, several other spin-offs have premiered including “Dexter: New Blood” in 2021, “Dexter: Original Sin” in 2024, and now “Dexter: Resurrection.” The first two episodes of the new series will premiere July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime.
“After surviving a gunshot from his son Harrison, Dexter wakes from a coma to find him missing. He searches NYC to reconcile, but [Angel] Batista’s arrival brings past troubles. Father and son must face their darkness together to escape,” reads the IMDB description of the mystery-thriller series.
The first official trailer for the reboot was released earlier this week during a panel at CCXP25, a comic-con in Brazil. The trailer features several main cast members returning such as Michael C. Hall as Dexter himself, and some new characters portrayed by stars including Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, and Neil Patrick Harris.
While the previous franchises have been accused by critics of “beating a dead horse,” fans seem optimistic about this latest revival.
