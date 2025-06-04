Frick Announces New Cafe Opening this Week

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Following its recently completed renovation project, The Frick Collection (1 East 70th Street) has announced that Westmoreland, its first-ever café, will be opening on the museum’s second floor on Friday, June 6.
The café will offer an all-day menu created by Union Square Events (USE), known for their focus on market-driven food. The menu is built around seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and purveyors; offerings include salads, soups, pastas, entrées and pastries program. One highlight is a berry tart inspired by dishes enjoyed by Adelaide Frick, wife of the museum’s founder.
Advertisement
The eatery’s design draws from the museum’s history, using elements inspired by its green spaces and the mansion’s 1914 finishes. The space comes with custom-made walnut tables, brass detailing and upholstered chairs, along with a large mural by artist Darren Waterston.
“We want to offer a thoughtful pause during a visit to the museum,” said Nickolas Martinez, Vice President of Culinary Operations at USE. “Our menu focuses on dishes that stand alone and highlight seasonal ingredients.”
The name of the café pays tribute to the Westmoreland, the private Pullman train car used by the Fricks beginning in 1911. The car, a symbol of luxury in its time, boasted an intimate dining room and a private chef. It traveled with art from the collection, including to destinations like California, Georgia, and Florida. The car was eventually dismantled in the 1960s, but the memory of its luxury and its connection to the Frick family lives on in the café’s design and spirit.
“As we continue to celebrate the Frick’s grand reopening, we are thrilled to debut the museum’s first-ever café,” said Axel Rüger, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director. “It will provide our visitors and members with a place to take a break and enjoy the art and history in a new way.”
Westmoreland is open during museum hours, and same-day reservations can be made onsite. Learn more at frick.org/visit/cafe.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!