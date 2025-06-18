$5 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Deal Coming to Serendipity 3 This Friday

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Serendipity 3, the long-standing Upper East Side dessert destination, is marking the summer solstice with a discounted to-go version of its most well-known item.
On Friday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the restaurant will offer its Classic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate to-go for $5. The usual price is $19.95, and the to-go cups will be the same size as the 16-ounce goblets served in-house, according to a restaurant spokesperson.
The special will be available at both the original location at 225 East 60th Street and at the brand’s newer Times Square outpost at 157 West 47th Street. The offer is only valid for in-person pickup and does not apply to dine-in orders.
Serendipity 3 has been a fixture of the Upper East Side since 1954 and is best known for its elaborate desserts, whimsical decor, and celebrity clientele. Over the years, its signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate has become a cultural icon, featured in films and ordered by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Beyoncé.
The eatery expanded to Times Square in 2024, bringing its eclectic style—including handmade glass mosaics and oversized chandeliers—to a broader Midtown audience. In addition to desserts, the menu includes comfort food staples like burgers, sandwiches, and fries.
