Angelina Bakery Opens Second Location on Upper East Side

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Angelina Bakery, which opened its first Upper East Side location at 1649 Third Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets) in October 2024, has opened its second neighborhood outpost.
The new shop at 1100 Lexington Avenue at 77th Street marks Angelina’s ninth location, which is franchisee-owned and operated.
Along with the new shop, the Asian-influenced Italian bakery–which has gone viral for items including its burn cakes, gold-encrusted bomboloni and tissue bread–is expanding its menu with new mini pizzas and gelato shake flavors.
“The new mini pizza lineup features artisan-inspired combinations including Potato, Rosemary, and Red Onion, Margherita, Mortadella and Burrata, Prosciutto and Arugula, Spicy Salami and Jalapeño, Roasted Porcini and Fennel Sausage, Capricciosa and Four Cheese,” the press release states.
The new gelato shake flavors are Mango, Mixed Berries and Coffee. Here’s a look at those.
The new Angelina Bakery location is in the midst of its ‘pre-opening trial week,’ which began on Monday. Hours are currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and a grand opening will be announced soon.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Either the UES is getting fatter or the returns at these many pastry places will get thinner.