Cher Shouts Out Upper East Side Favorite on “The Tonight Show”

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Serendipity 3, the whimsical Upper East Side dessert spot known for its towering sweets and celebrity sightings, just got a high-profile endorsement — from Cher.
Advertisement
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (h/t Tasting Table), the pop icon revealed that she’s been a fan of the café for decades. Fallon joked that getting a table at Serendipity 3 is nearly impossible for anyone who isn’t Cher, but she retorted. “I’ve known them since I was 19 years old,” she told Fallon. “I can get in because I’ve got seniority.”
The host then surprised her with the restaurant’s best-known item: the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, a massive, icy dessert served in a goblet, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Serendipity 3 has been a Manhattan mainstay since 1954. Located at 225 East 60th Street (between Second and Third avenues), the café is as famous for its quirky, over-the-top decor as it is for its extravagant menu. In addition to the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, it’s served up Guinness World Record-holding items like a $1,000 sundae adorned with edible gold and a luxury hamburger that’s made headlines of its own.
Serendipity 3’s appeal goes beyond novelty, attracting a whole host of A-listers over its storied history (from Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol to Beyoncé and beyond).
Serendipity 3 is also a familiar backdrop in film. It played a starring role in the 2001 romantic comedy Serendipity, and appeared in One Fine Day (1996), starring George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer
For Cher, though, it seems the place holds more than just movie magic or sugar-laced spectacle — it’s tied to her personal history in New York. And for those hoping to follow in her footsteps? The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is still very much on the menu.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!