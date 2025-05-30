Chirping Chicken to Open Second UES Outpost

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Chirping Chicken has leased its second space on the UES, according to a Friday post by @TradedNY. The casual chicken joint currently has a local outpost at 1560 Second Avenue (at East 81st Street) in addition to two locations on the Upper West Side.
The establishment’s forthcoming storefront–located at 1764 First Avenue (between 91st and 92nd streets)–was most recently home to another chicken place, CM Chicken, which closed in January after a very short run of about a year. CM specialized in Korean fried chicken, and closed at about the same time as another Korean fried chicken place, ChickQueen, which also didn’t last very long.
Chirping Chicken serves quarter, half, and whole charcoal-broiled chickens along with a slew of sides (and a choice between white and dark meat). The menu also comes with salads and a variety of non-poultry proteins like ribs, burgers, gyros, sandwiches and more. Here’s the full menu.
The current UES location has a Google review score of 4.1, with mostly positive feedback and particular praise for items beyond their chicken like their fries and sauces (especially their signature sauce).
Chirping Chicken’s original location at 355 Amsterdam Avenue (at West 77th Street) has been open since 1982.
We’ve reached out to Chirping Chicken for an estimated opening date.
