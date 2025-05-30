“Google Me!”: Former UES Server Shares Tales of Entitled Diners, Goes Viral

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A former server at a long-shuttered Upper East Side restaurant has gone viral on TikTok after sharing an unfiltered account of what it was like to work at the upscale establishment in the early 2010s–and it’s equal parts hilarious, jaw-dropping, and deeply relatable (if you’ve ever waited tables or been on the receiving end of an almost cartoonish level of entitlement).
In a 2-minute, 40-second video that’s quickly gaining traction, Nathan Ramos-Park recounts his brief stint at the Atlantic Grill at 76th and Lexington–which closed in 2018–painting a vivid picture of life in fine dining on the UES.
Here are the highlights:
- A wealthy diner sprinting past the hostess stand yelling “Google me!” before tossing $200 at a busser and forcing him to crack five pounds of stone crab at the table “like a toddler.”
- A dying customer who reportedly collapsed mid-meal—and whose fellow diners responded by asking, “Can we order when you get a second?”
- A Hurricane Sandy meltdown involving a woman furious the restaurant was out of branzino the day after the storm (never mind the limited menu, or that the server had walked all the way from 140th Street to make his shift).
- And, of course, the TikToker’s favorite UES couple—apartment hunting exclusively for units where the elevator opens directly into the living room.
The TikTok ends with a rallying cry to fellow Be Our Guest employees (the former hospitality group behind Atlantic Grill): “Tell me your craziest story, because I need to hear it.”
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but if someone screams “Google me!” at you over dinner—maybe just eat somewhere else.
