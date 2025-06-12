Le Moulin Recovers Thousands After Grubhub Account Hack

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A longtime French café on the Upper East Side was recently the victim of a Grubhub account hack—one that left its owners out more than $6,000 in missing payments.
Le Moulin, located 1439 York Avenue (between 76th and 77th streets), has been serving “a slice of Paris” since 2011. But in January, owners Jessica Massias and Scott Colonna noticed something off: their usual monthly check from Grubhub never arrived.
Advertisement
When they reached out to the delivery platform, they were told the funds had been deposited into a bank account. The only problem? It wasn’t theirs.
“They gave us the last digits,” Massias, who is also the eatery’s pastry chef, told NBC New York’s Lynda Baquero, “It was not our bank account.”
What followed was weeks of uncertainty. Orders kept coming in throughout February, but the money wasn’t. Altogether, the small business was out nearly $7,000.
That’s when they turned to Baquero’s consumer advocacy segment, Better Get Baquero, for help.
NBC New York reached out to Grubhub, and shortly after, the company worked with Le Moulin to restore the missing funds. A spokesperson for the platform told the station: “While we have robust security protocols and this was an isolated incident, we take our relationships with restaurant partners seriously and prioritized acting quickly to support them and secure their account.”
The owners say they’ve now recovered more than $6,600—and moving forward, they’re switching to direct deposit and closely monitoring their account to prevent anything like this from happening again.
“We enjoy working with Grubhub,” Massias said, “and we want the business back.”
Here’s the full segment:
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!