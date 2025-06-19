Mediterranean Favorite Shoo Shoo to Open Upper East Side Outpost

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A Nolita favorite known for its Tel Aviv-inspired charm and shareable Mediterranean fare is heading uptown. Shoo Shoo, the popular restaurant channeling the café culture of Israel’s coastal capital, has announced plans to open a second location on the Upper East Side.
The forthcoming eatery will be setting up shop at 1477 Second Avenue on the corner of 77th Street, which was previously occupied by Avenue Bakery (h/t @uesthings). Avenue Bakery closed in November 2024, after opening less than a year earlier.
The original Shoo Shoo describes itself as “a contemporary take on Mediterranean cuisine.” Since opening in 2018, it’s gained an impressive following for both its food and atmosphere. The restaurant currently has a Google score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and a Yelp score of 4.1 out of 5 stars.
At its core, Shoo Shoo’s menu is meant to be shared.
Dishes highlight grass-fed proteins, whole grains, and seasonal vegetables. There’s warm hummus topped with whole chickpeas, labneh sprinkled with za’atar, falafel served over apple salad, and a slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shoulder. Some popular menu items include the Schnitzel, Shawarma and Greek Salad.
Shoo Shoo’s brunch menu includes shakshuka with poached eggs and challah, a green herb omelet served with Israeli chopped salad, and avocado toast topped with lentils, feta, and harissa. Heartier options range from a schnitzel sandwich to a grass-fed harissa burger. On the sweeter side, there’s brioche French toast with rose water, tahini-date cream, and fresh berries. Sides include Turkish bagels, marinated chicken, and herb fries, along with smoothies, mint tea, and fresh juices.
The restaurant offers a wide range of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher-friendly options, making it accessible to many types of diners.
Shoo Shoo also boasts a robust drinks menu, from signature cocktails like the lavender-spiked “Purple Rain” and the mezcal-kissed “Mi Tierra,” to a globe-spanning wine list with bottles from France, Italy, Israel, and beyond. There’s also a generous mocktail selection, plus specialty teas and smoothies.
We’ll provide updates when we learn more about the UES opening.
