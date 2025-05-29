New Restaurant Serving Southern Food and Fancy Cocktails Opens at Long-Vacant UES Space

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An Upper East Side retail space that’s been vacant for years has finally been taken over by what will hopefully be a long-term tenant.
After more than two years of speculation (and two failed restaurant plans), Marlow East had its soft-opening dinner this week at 1022 Lexington Avenue (at 73rd Street).
Advertisement
The new restaurant, self-described as a “sophisticated New American restaurant and cocktail lounge where nature inspired elegance meets culinary innovation,” was highlighted by the New York Times for its “Southern charm” and various menu items, including their “Virginia oysters, country ham and pimento cheese croquettes, buttermilk fried chicken (off-menu, but always available) and deviled eggs.”
Marlow East’s kitchen is being led by Chef Braxton Decker and the owners, Elena and Dragan Ristovski, are also behind Marlow Bistro on the Upper West Side.
As we previously reported, there was quite a bit of back and forth over what would ultimately open in the space. It was initially expected to be an unnamed Italian restaurant, then an expansion of American Bar (which a lot of our readers were very excited about, given the number of emails we got asking about its status). Finally, in October 2024, Elena Ristrovski presented her plans to open Marlow East.
Early reviews are positive, with particular praise for the cocktails, including a mezcal-based “Smokestack Lightning” and a beet-infused take on the Manhattan. Marlow’s raw bar, filet with bone marrow, and seasonal small plates have also been complimented, and people are describing the overall vibe as upscale but not over-the-top.
Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!