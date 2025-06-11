Newish UES Restaurant Included in Top 20 List by “The Infatuation”

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A recent roundup by The Infatuation has brought some well-deserved attention to the Upper East Side, spotlighting a neighborhood newcomer for serving one of the best affordable meals in New York City. The write-up also highlights the restaurant’s relaxed vibe, calling it ideal for catching up with friends without blowing your budget.
Ly Ly Vietnam Cookhouse, which opened in late 2024 at 306 East 81st Street (between First and Second avenues), has been recognized for serving one of the “20 Best Meals Under $20 In NYC.” The restaurant was praised for its cinnamon-forward phở, which comes loaded with brisket and sirloin for just $17. The food site also gave a nod to Ly Ly’s $24 version of the dish, which comes topped with a giant smoked short rib for those feeling “just a little bit splurgy.”
Ly Ly was founded by three Queens natives of Vietnamese origin—May (from Corona), along with her partners from Elmhurst and Fresh Meadows—who aimed to bring a bit of casual Queens flavor to the Upper East Side.
“We all connected through Vietnamese culture and Vietnamese food,” May told East Side Feed shortly after the restaurant’s soft-opening in November. Their menu reflects that connection, featuring a broad range of regional Vietnamese dishes and diaspora favorites—from salt & pepper squid to papaya salad, bánh mì, and more. A standout feature is Ly Ly’s bar, which leans heavily into tropical tiki cocktails served in panther head goblets and classic mugs.
The name “Ly Ly” translates to “lily” in Vietnamese, and the team has been focused on perfecting their offerings since day one. The restaurant occupies the space formerly held by Sandro’s, which has since relocated to East 86th Street.
For Upper East Siders looking for a flavorful meal that won’t break the bank, Ly Ly just might be the neighborhood’s best-kept (but quickly spreading) secret.
