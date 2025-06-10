Broad Daylight Assault at First Avenue CVS

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an assault that took place earlier this month on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the report, the incident took place on Sunday, June 1 at about 12:30 p.m. when the unidentified suspect approached a 41-year-old male from behind at the CVS at 1569 First Avenue (at the corner of 82nd Street) “and punched him in the face with a closed fist.”
Police say the “victim fell to the ground and sustained injuries to his face.” He was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital by private means and the suspect fled by foot in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect “as a male with a dark complexion [who] was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
