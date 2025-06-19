Cyclist Killed in Central Park Collision

A 43-year-old cyclist died after colliding with a pedestrian in Central Park on Wednesday evening, according to the NYPD.
Police say the incident occurred around 5:47 p.m. at East 97th Street and East Drive. A preliminary investigation found that the cyclist, identified as Salvador Nico-Garcia of the Bronx, was traveling northbound on East Drive when he struck a 41-year-old man crossing at the crosswalk.
Nico-Garcia was thrown from his bike and hit his head on the curb. EMS transported him to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead.
The pedestrian suffered a minor hand injury but declined medical treatment at the scene.
ABC 7 was first to report the news. According to the outlet, “Nico-Garcia was on an e-bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time he was thrown.”
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Delivery or racer? Sorry for him, glad for ped (this time)