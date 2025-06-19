Home
Cyclist Killed in Central Park Collision

June 19, 2025 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment

A 43-year-old cyclist died after colliding with a pedestrian in Central Park on Wednesday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:47 p.m. at East 97th Street and East Drive. A preliminary investigation found that the cyclist, identified as Salvador Nico-Garcia of the Bronx, was traveling northbound on East Drive when he struck a 41-year-old man crossing at the crosswalk.

Nico-Garcia was thrown from his bike and hit his head on the curb. EMS transported him to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian suffered a minor hand injury but declined medical treatment at the scene.

ABC 7 was first to report the news. According to the outlet, “Nico-Garcia was on an e-bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time he was thrown.”

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

  1. Francisco June 19, 2025

    Delivery or racer? Sorry for him, glad for ped (this time)

