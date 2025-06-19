Group of Youths Robbed at Knifepoint on York Avenue

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The NYPD has issued an alert about a robbery that took place on the Upper East Side last weekend. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the police report, the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, in front of 1700 York Avenue between 89th and 90th streets, a rental building with a full-time doorman.
Three boys—ages 12, 13, and 15—were standing outside when they were approached from behind by four unidentified individuals. One of the suspects displayed a knife before the group took a pair of sneakers from the 12-year-old’s hands and all three victims’ backpacks.
The suspects then fled northbound on York Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Police have released images of the four suspects, who also look very young. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
