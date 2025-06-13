Man Found Dead Outside York Avenue Building After Apparent Suicide

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Police responded to a possible suicide Thursday morning after a 71-year-old man was found dead outside of a high-rise apartment building on the Upper East Side.
“At approximately 9:35 am, police responded to a call within the confines of the 19th Precinct,” the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information told East Side feed on Thursday afternoon, adding that the address given was 1520 York Avenue (on the corner of 81st Street), a rental building called The Caldwell. “Upon arrival, an adult male was unconscious, consistent with a fall from an elevated position. He was pronounced dead on the scene.” An investigation remains ongoing.
East Side Feed went over to The Caldwell and asked the doorman on duty about the event, but he said he didn’t know anything about it; a resident also declined to comment.
In October of last year, an elderly woman fell to her death from the 28th floor of the Park Regis Apartments in the Upper East Side following another alleged suicide.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
