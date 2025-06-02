Upper East Side Crime Stats: A Year-Over-Year Snapshot

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
New York City has reached historic lows in shootings and homicides, according to data released this week by Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. From January through May 2025, the city recorded just 264 shootings and 112 homicides — the fewest during the first five months of any year since records began.
Officials attributed the drop to sustained enforcement strategies and the removal of more than 22,000 illegal firearms since Adams took office.
On the Upper East Side, where gun violence remains rare, crime data from the 19th Precinct tells a different story — one defined less by shootings and more by shifts in property crimes and quality-of-life offenses.
So far this year, the 19th Precinct has reported no murders or shootings, maintaining already-low levels of violent gun crime in the area. But some of the most frequently reported categories are trending upward:
- Petit larcenies rose by 77 cases, reaching 1,213 incidents this year.
- Burglary cases increased by 21, from 98 to 119, indicating more break-ins in homes and businesses.
- Grand larceny, typically involving higher-dollar thefts or scams, rose slightly, with 619 cases reported — up 11 from last year.
On the other hand, hate crimes have dropped from 14 to 8, and the total number of reported sex crimes have decreased from 66 to 43, a 34.8% difference.
Year-over-year stats from the 19th Precinct:
|
Crime
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Chg
|
Murder
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
Rape
|
3
|
5
|
-40.0
|
Robbery
|
70
|
73
|
-4.1
|
Felony Assault
|
75
|
71
|
5.6
|
Burglary
|
119
|
98
|
21.4
|
Grand Larceny
|
619
|
608
|
1.8
|
Grand Larceny Auto
|
21
|
25
|
-16.0
|
Patrol
|
880
|
855
|
2.9
|
Transit
|
14
|
16
|
-12.5
|
Housing
|
13
|
10
|
30.0
|
Shooting Victims
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
Shooting Incidents
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
UCR Rape*
|
6
|
5
|
20.0
|
Other Sex Crimes
|
34
|
56
|
-39.3
|
Petit Larceny
|
1213
|
1136
|
6.8
|
Misd. Assault
|
128
|
144
|
-11.1
|
Hate Crimes
|
8
|
14
|
-42.9
|
Traffic Fatalities
|
2
|
1
|
100.0
data via compstat.nypdonline.org
City officials say they are focused on not only reducing major crimes, but also addressing persistent quality-of-life issues. “We know it’s not enough for people to be statistically safer — they need to feel safer, too,” Mayor Adams said at a press conference on Monday.
