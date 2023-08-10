fbpx
East 79th Street Mansion Asks $65 Million

August 10, 2023 Real Estate No Comments

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

A massive Upper East Side home with an even bigger price tag is ready for its next buyer.

Asking $65 million (with a monthly tax bill of $18,653), 4 East 79th Street comes with over 15,000 square feet of space across 22 rooms and 6 floors.

Listed with Serena Boardman and Susan Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage, the 1898, 35-wide limestone mansion was designed by architect C.P.H. Gilbert and was renovated by its most recent owner, the late businessman and philanthropist Aso O. Tavitian.

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Some of the home’s features include a grand sweeping staircase and two elevators, solid mahogany doors and windows, hand-selected marble paneling and floors, English brown oak paneling, parquet de Versailles and herringbone white oak floors, carved plaster crown moldings and wood-burning fireplaces.

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

The living and dining rooms, each a bit under 700 square feet, are both located on the parlor floor, which features 13 foot ceilings and comes with its own gallery.

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

4 East 79th Street dining room

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

There’s also a 100-foot yard, a terrace of about 600 square feet, and a rooftop deck with a skylight.

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

There’s a kitchen on the lower level and on the third floor, and floors four through six are mostly filled with bedrooms, plus a sitting room and gym.

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Commissioned by James E. Nichols in 1898, 4 East 79th Street was a key component in the initial development of railroad industrialist Henry H. Cook’s prescient acquisition of the block between East 78th and 79th Streets and Fifth and Madison Avenues.For more details, view the full listing here.


