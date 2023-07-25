GoFundMe Launched for Struggling Upper East Side Bookstore

La Librairie des Enfants, an Upper East Side bookstore that specializes in French children’s books, is enlisting help from the community to remain afloat. A longtime customer, Jane Taylor, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the boutique store fight rising rent costs.
“There aren’t that many places where you can sit for two hours and have coffee and meet other people who live in the neighborhood,” said Taylor of the store that has occupied 163 East 92nd Street (between Lexington and 3rd avenues) since opening in 2016. “There is community there.”
Taylor first noticed La Librairie des Enfants while searching for an apartment in the area. She struck up a relationship with the store’s owner, Lynda Hudson, shortly after moving to the neighborhood. She said Hudson’s store helped solidify her decision to ultimately move to that very apartment.
“Lynda is one of the biggest draws. It feels like you’re transported, like you’re not on the Upper East Side,” said Taylor. “When you walk into the space you feel very much at home.”
In addition to being one of the few stores in Manhattan that focuses on French children’s books, La Librairie des Enfants also hosts French language classes for adults, marionette shows for children, and offers a library membership program. The store is working to build an online shop for its collection of 8,000-9,000 used books.
Hudson, 58, was forced to close La Librairie des Enfants for five months beginning in May 2020. Once it reopened, the store offered coffee and small bites like soups and croissants but soon ran into issues with the health department. Hudson then moved the food operation next door and added catering services to the repertoire.
“Children’s classes are the health of the book store,” said Hudson, who is originally from France but has lived in NYC for 27 years. “Adult classes came back after the pandemic. But not so much children’s classes.”
Hudson said any money raised would go towards paying rent, which she expects to increase to as much as $8000 per month in November – a far cry from pre-pandemic levels in the mid $5000s. The goal for the GoFundMe was set at $75,000 and had raised about $1,000 as of July 25.
“Lots of customers were asking me to do the GoFundMe since Covid,” said Hudson. “This was a last resort.” Those who wish to contribute to the campaign can do so here.