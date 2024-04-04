Half-Priced Pelotons, Delivered to Your Door

If you’re thinking of getting a Peloton but don’t want to pay full price or deal with sketchy Facebook Marketplace handoffs followed by back-breaking shleps to your apartment, there’s a new app you might want to check out.
It’s called Trade My Spin, and while the website’s testimonial page is already flooded with glowing reviews, Upper East Sider Ari Kimmelfeld launched the business less than six months ago. It’s already operating all over the country, too.
Pricing for gently-used Pelotons starts at $579, which is more than 60% less than you’ll find through Peloton directly.
The bikes are delivered quickly to your door and assembled for free, so if you’re not so good at assembling things, that’s a whole lot of anger and frustration you can avoid at no extra expense.
If you’re concerned about buying a used Peloton, Trade My Spin offers an 18 month warranty for $10/month: If you’ve got an issue with your bike, reach out and they’ll replace it, usually within the same week.
(Trade My Spin only purchases bikes with fewer than 150 rides. They also test, inspect and clean them before listing them for sale.)
While buying a bike on Facebook Marketplace may seem convenient at first, you’ll soon find that moving a 135 pound bike into a car and up a flight of stairs kind of sucks big time. Plus, when buying things from strangers on the internet, there’s no recourse if something goes wrong. Actually, this is why Kimmelfeld started the company: because when trying to buy a Peloton himself, pretty much everything did go wrong. Now, the born and bred New Yorker and avid cyclist is thrilled to connect people with cycling by bringing the sport directly to their homes.
Trade My Spin offers four different models of Peloton bikes: the first, second and third generations as well as the Peloton Plus, the latest premium model.
What’s the difference between the Peloton models? The first generation is probably the most spin for your buck. Starting at just $579 (or $1,445 through Peloton directly), this bike offers all the Peloton classes, the much-loved heavy flywheel, and the same form-factor as the other generation bikes. The only downside to the first generation is that it may not get all the latest updates.
The second and third generations are very similar, however, the third generation has the latest resolution screen and speaker system.
If you’re looking for the best Peloton bike with all the bells and whistles, may we offer the most expensive option? That would be the Peloton Plus, $1,199 through Trade My Spin (or $2,495 directly from Peloton). This bike offers a rotating screen as well as automatic resistance so you can stay in sync with your instructor without adjusting the resistance knob during your class.
Trade My Spin also offers every Peloton accessory you can think of: shoes, mats, weights, heart rate monitors, pedals and even a swivel attachment so you can adjust the screen and use it for yoga, weight training and meditation classes. And there are actually thousands of these classes available (only 44% of Peloton classes watched are for spin class).
If you're interested in buying a Peloton, consider buying a used Peloton instead of new. You'll save yourself over 60% and will probably get it faster than ordering from Peloton.