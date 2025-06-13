UES Pol Wants to Legalize Bodega Cats

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Bodega cats may soon get the official recognition they deserve.
District 4 Council Member Keith Powers announced plans to introduce legislation that would legalize the presence of cats in New York City bodegas, ending what he described as a long-standing “legal limbo” for the city’s beloved feline shopkeepers.
“New York City bodegas are iconic – and so are the cats that live in them,” Powers wrote in an Instagram post this week. “But for too long, they have been living in legal limbo.”
The legislation, which is still being finalized, is expected to be introduced at the next stated City Council meeting later this month. If passed, it would amend the city’s health code to formally allow cats in bodegas, provided they meet certain requirements – including vaccinations, neutering, and certification to comply with health inspections.
Powers, who’s running for Manhattan Borough President (against Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Calvin Sun), said the bill will also create a free vaccination program for cats “so they can get the protection they deserve.”
The idea came after Powers connected with Dan Rimada, the person behind the popular social media account @BodegaCatsOfNewYork. Rimada told NPR in April that his Instagram account inspired the council member to take up the cause. An estimated 30% to 40% of New York City bodegas currently have a resident cat, according to Rimada.
“As a lifelong New Yorker, I love that idea,” Powers told Gothamist. “I know how iconic they are to the city, and the actual bodega shops, themselves.”
Beyond the cultural charm, Powers emphasized the practical benefits of bodega cats – particularly their role in deterring rodents, echoing Mayor Eric Adams’ ongoing push to combat New York City’s rat population.
“They are everywhere in New York City, and they have been everywhere since as far as I remember back to my childhood,” he said. “I think these well-intentioned bodega owners want to come forward and propose a way to get them legal.”
While Powers has yet to speak with Mayor Adams directly about the proposal, he said other City Council members have shown support. Adams’ office has not yet commented on the bill.
Powers closed his Instagram post with a cheeky nod to cat lovers everywhere: “Because a bodega without a bodega cat? You gotta be kitten me.”
