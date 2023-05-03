4 Pop-up Restaurants Coming to the UES

Outpost, a new pop-up restaurant app, is bringing four restaurants to the Upper East Side beginning on May 8. The eateries will be setting up shop at Padoca Bakery and Caledonia, which will respectively offer their own desserts and drinks during pop-up hours.
Here are the participating restaurants:
Pecking House, May 8-11: A Brooklyn restaurant by Chef Eric Huang (Eleven Madison Park) serving “Sichuan Chili Country Fried Chicken.”
Bánh, May 15-18: An Upper West Side Vietnamese spot which grew a cult following before its official opening in 2021.
Evelia’s Tamales, May 22-25: An authentic, hand-made tamale joint from Queens that caught the attention of Anthony Bourdain and was crowned Best Street Food by Eater Awards.
Bad Cholesterol Bakery, May 30-June 2: A Brooklyn-based (but virtual) bakery and pizzeria by Chris Milazzo, a former attorney who “specializes in breads and pastries with a sourdough bent.”
Monday-Tuesday pop-ups will take place at Padoca Bakery (1663 First Avenue at 87th Street) and Wednesday-Thursday pop-ups will take place at Caledonia (1609 Second Avenue at 83rd Street). Hours will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or until sold out.
Customers can pre-order for a 5% discount (details here) or walk in. More details and a full schedule can be found here.