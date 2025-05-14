A Bar Crawl for Dogs and their Owners

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
What’s better than a bar crawl? A Bark Crawl!
Upper East Side coffee shop and wine bar Stella & Fly (located at 1705 First Avenue, between 88th and 89th streets) is partnering with Every Last One Rescue and five other UES watering holes for a ‘Bark Crawl’ fundraiser.
On Saturday, May 24, participants and their furry friends will swing by six Upper East Side bars and restaurants for pet- and human-friendly treats, “wag bag” giveaways, live music and more!
“The concept was rooted in our shared love for our furry friends and a desire to bring the community together in support of a great cause,” said Kassandra Fields, proprietor of Stella & Fly, which had previously partnered with Every Last One. This time around, she added, they wanted to “reach out to a few like-minded local businesses to collaborate on a broader community event.” She continued, “We’re fortunate to be part of a neighborhood where businesses genuinely support one another.”
The crawl, which starts at 1 p.m., will go from East 86th Street to East 89th Street between First and Second avenues. Each location will highlight a dog in foster care, with special custom cocktails and mocktails in honor of the pups. Attendees will stop at Keuka Wine Bar, Avoca, Stella & Fly, The Barking Dog, Soup N Burger and Sojourn Social.
“If even one [dog] gets adopted – or even one foster signs up, this [event ] will be a huge success” shared Fields.
Click here to purchase a ticket to the event or to donate virtually. All ticket proceeds will go towards Every Last One Rescue.
