A Weekly ‘Vegan Night Market’ Arrives in Central Park

This summer, Central Park’s famed Wollman Rink will play host to a Vegan Night Market on Tuesday evenings. Programming will include food and drink for purchase from “local artisans,” product tastings, live entertainment and networking opportunities with other meat-free devotees.
“Our goal is to create a space where people can explore and enjoy plant-based cuisine from some of the city’s top vendors while promoting sustainable and ethical food choices,” Marco Shalma, the founder of MHG Events (which produces Night Markets and other popups throughout New York City), explained in a press release.
While it’s no secret that plant-based cuisine of all price points is having a moment (see: Eleven Madison Park’s $365 vegan tasting menu), finding wallet-friendly grub is still somewhat difficult depending on where exactly you reside. Luckily, the Vegan Night Market is not only free to attend, but beverage and bar options are modestly priced between $5 and $15. Vendors include local favorites like Mao’s Bar, Pinche Vegas NYC, The Waffle Chic, Nadas Colombian Rainbow Empanadas and more. According to MHG (via amNewYork), approximately 70% of vendors are POC-owned and 50% are women-owned.
Food festivals are an integral part of NYC’s warm-weather calendar, and given the rise of veganism, it couldn’t have come at a better time. In fact, Wollman Rink is a hotbed of trendy activity this year since becoming Manhattan’s premier pickleball destination after opening 14 new courts in April.
The Vegan Night Market will run from Tuesday, June 6 to Tuesday, October 10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. More information is available here.