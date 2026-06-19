An Era Just Ended at One of the Upper East Side’s Most Beloved Restaurants

An Era Just Ended at One of the Upper East Side’s Most Beloved Restaurants

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.