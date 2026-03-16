Business Openings: SotoMethod, SunLife Organics, Nova Pizza & Grill, Coffee Project New York, Sushi Fukuya

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SotoMethod opened over the weekend at 206 East 86th Street (between Second and Third avenues), the fitness studio announced on Instagram earlier this week. SotoMethod offers a variety of cardio and resistance programs incorporating interval training, with both in-studio and on-demand sessions available. The business was founded by Hilary Hoffman and this is its second location, following the original outpost in Tribeca.
AdvertisementSunLife Organics has opened at the Bloomingdales on East 59th Street, the bowl and smoothie shop announced Wednesday on Instagram. “Visit our surf-shop inspired pop-up for superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, matcha, wellness shots and a curated selection of health and wellness retail favorites!” the business wrote. According to a Patch article from last month, the shop will be open for four months.
Nova Pizza & Grill opened last month at 1739 Second Avenue (corner of East 90th Street). “Our menu features classic New York–style pizzas including plain, white, pepperoni, and rich vodka sauce pies, made fresh daily with quality ingredients,” the business’ website states. “We also offer flavorful rice bowls and wraps packed with fresh toppings and bold flavors. Complete your meal with our creamy milkshakes and refreshing house-made lemonades for the perfect finish.”
Signage for Coffee Project New York is up at 1219 First Avenue off the corner of East 66th Street (thanks to Ilya Kapovich for the tip). “In 2015, Coffee Project New York co-founders Chi Sum Ngai and Kaleena Teoh quit their jobs and opened a coffee shop as a passion project in New York City’s East Village neighborhood,” the company’s website states. “Ten years, several more shops, and thousands of coffees later, our business has expanded to include retail, roasting, wholesale, and education, taking a holistic approach to specialty coffee.” Coffee Project has locations dispersed throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, with additional Manhattan outposts in Chelsea, the Financial District, Hell’s Kitchen and Tribeca.
AdvertisementSushi Fukuya has opened at 400 East 64th Street between First and York avenues (thanks to Ilya Kapovich for the tip). We don’t have a lot of info about this place, but early reviews (two of them) are positive. The last tenant at this space was Dr. High Convenience Shop.
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