Fancy French Sandwich Shop To Replace Maison Bangkok

Le Petit Parisien — a French sandwich shop and bakery with locations in Harlem and the East Village — will soon be opening its third location at 355 East 78th Street, between First and Second avenues (formerly home to Maison Bangkok). A representative tells us they’re hoping to open September 5.
“Baguette is our key element and took us a while to figure out,” states the eatery’s website. “The flour we use comes from France and is baked with the most traditional techniques, in order to give the right amount of crisp.”
Most sandwiches fall between about $10 and $14, but there are some outliers — like The Louis XIV with foie gras and fig confit for $29, and the Les Versailles with Crème fraiche, smoked salmon and royal Siberian caviar for $28.
Le Petit Parisien also offers a selection of sweets like macaroons, eclairs, muffins, tarts, brownies and more.
Popular items (per the downtown Seamless page) include the Gainsbourg (Bone-in cooked ham, butter, comte) and the Napoleon (Saucisson sec, cornichons, butter). The chocolate croissant is also a big seller, according to the uptown page.
Between the two locations, reviews range from 4 to 4.2 (out of 5 stars).
Visit lepetitparisienusa.com to learn more and view the full menu, and follow @lepetitparisiennyc for updates on the UES opening.