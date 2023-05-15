Häagan-Dazs on Second Ave Scooping Free Ice Cream on Saturday

As the temperature rises, Häagan-Dazs’ newest Upper East Side shop at 1306 Second Avenue (between 68th and 69th streets) is planning to cool it down with free ice cream and games on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. Although the scoop shop initially opened on March 18, they tell us they’re calling May 20 their official grand opening day.
Along with complimentary ice cream cups or cones from their vast arsenal of flavors including double Belgian chocolate chip, mint chip, dulce de leche and rocky road, Häagan-Dazs will also be handing out lottery-style scratch cards where visitors can win free ice cream for a year. You might want to consider a personal trainer if you win. They’ll also have branded Häagan-Dazs merchandise you can win, too.
For those seeking something new, Häagan-Dazs introduced a pineapple coconut shake in April, a seasonal selection featuring pineapple coconut ice cream topped with whipped cream and garnished with a slice of fresh pineapple. Available through June 14, Häagan-Dazs marketing director, Richel Javien told QSR Magazine, “We wanted to create a dessert that embodies the spirit of tropical getaways and travel, and we think we’ve hit the mark with this incredible shake.”
Häagan-Dazs was founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Reuben and Rose Mattus, who immigrated to the United States from Poland. While Reuben focused on making the ice cream, Rose ran the business. The married couple opened their first scoop shop in Brooklyn in 1976 before getting bought by the Pillsbury Company in 1983. Now owned by General Mills, Häagan-Dazs has over 900 shops across 50 countries, according to their website.
If you’ve ever wondered about the meaning of “Häagan-Dazs,” you’re not alone.” In a 2012 interview with TabletMag, Reuben Mattus revealed, “Häagan-Dazs doesn’t mean anything. [But] it would attract attention, especially with the umlaut.”
If you can’t wait, Häagan-Dazs on Second Avenue is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.