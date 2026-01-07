Here are the 32 Upper East Side Restaurants Participating in NYC Restaurant Week

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Reservations have opened for NYC Restaurant Week’s Winter 2026 edition, which runs from January 20 to February 12. Participating eateries are offering 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60, with most special menus available between Monday and Friday (some restaurants are extending their specials to Sunday but Saturday is excluded).
NYC Restaurant Week originated in 1992 as a one-time event to revive the city’s dining industry, featuring 95 restaurants in its first run. Following early success, the event became an annual affair and expanded to become biannual in 2002, taking place during both summer and winter. Over the years, the event has evolved to attract millions of locals and tourists alike, all seeking a taste of fine dining at an affordable price.
To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.
