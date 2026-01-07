Home
Here are the 32 Upper East Side Restaurants Participating in NYC Restaurant Week

Here are the 32 Upper East Side Restaurants Participating in NYC Restaurant Week

January 7, 2026
nyc restaurant week winter 2026

c/o New York City Tourism + Conventions

Reservations have opened for NYC Restaurant Week’s Winter 2026 edition, which runs from January 20 to February 12. Participating eateries are offering 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60, with most special menus available between Monday and Friday (some restaurants are extending their specials to Sunday but Saturday is excluded).

As of writing, there are 581 NYC Restaurants signed up. Here are the 32 on the Upper East Side (click each link for menus and to book a table):

Masseria East

Jacques Brasserie

Tha Phraya

David Burke Tavern

Uva Next Door

Cafe Boulud

Cafe D’Alsace

La Voglia

Il Carino

Blue Mezze Bar

Felice 64

Anassa Taverna

Altesi Ristorante

Mission Ceviche

Treadwell Park

JoJo

T Bar

Felice 83

A La Turka

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

Chez Nick

Maya

Sistina

La Pecora Bianca

Caravaggio

Korali Estiatorio

Sojourn Social 

Yefsi Estiatorio

Amaranth

Catch n’ Chop

Tinos

Pascalou

NYC Restaurant Week originated in 1992 as a one-time event to revive the city’s dining industry, featuring 95 restaurants in its first run. Following early success, the event became an annual affair and expanded to become biannual in 2002, taking place during both summer and winter. Over the years, the event has evolved to attract millions of locals and tourists alike, all seeking a taste of fine dining at an affordable price.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

.




