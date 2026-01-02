Kaia Prepares Its Move to Larger UES Space

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
After 15 years on Third Avenue, a quietly beloved Upper East Side wine bar has poured its final glass at its original location — but this isn’t a goodbye.
AdvertisementKaia Wine Bar, a South African–inspired neighborhood staple, officially closed its longtime space at 1614 Third Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets) on December 31, marking the end of what owner Suzaan Hauptfleisch described as a “hole in the wall” era that defied the odds for more than a decade. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, she reflected on the journey of bringing “a little bit of my country to the US” and sustaining it on the Upper East Side for 15 years.
The closure comes as Kaia prepares for a move to a larger home — one that promises new possibilities for both the food and the team behind it. The restaurant plans to reopen sometime in January at 1446 First Avenue, between East 75th and 76th streets, where a bigger kitchen and fire-based cooking will allow Kaia to lean even more deeply into its South African roots.
The new space was previously occupied by Buena Onda, which opened just a few years ago.
“This decision has not been easy,” Suzaan wrote in a letter shared with customers, “but is necessary for us to grow into a bigger kitchen where fire is possible and where we will be able to create food and experiences closer to our South African roots.” She also emphasized that the move will offer more room for growth for Kaia’s longtime staff — many of whom regulars know by name.
AdvertisementWhile the original space has now closed, Suzaan encouraged supporters to help bridge the transition by booking events, considering Kaia for catering, or contributing to the restaurant’s moving fund as it prepares for its next chapter (email suzaan@kaiawinebar.com to inquire).
“The miracle of a niche, one-of-a-kind New York City South African restaurant is not lost on us,” she wrote. “But our story continues.”
