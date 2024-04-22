Last Chance to Buy Girl Scout Cookies in NYC This Year

For the first time ever, the Girl Scouts of Greater New York are returning to the streets for an “Encore Week,” setting up tables at various locations for cookie-lovers to snag their favorites for the last time until 2025.
Cookie-selling season typically ends in mid-April.
Until Saturday, April 27, stands will be set up at the following locations from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.:
- Central Park, 64th and 5th
- Grand Central, The Free Speech Area
- Dominick Hotel, Urban Plaza
- Madison Square Park, 24th and 5th
- Brooklyn Children’s Museum
“Breaking news: Cookies are back for one week only!” @girlscoutsnyc announced on its Instagram page. “Don’t miss out on stocking up your favorites before they’re gone for good.”
Boxes are priced at $7, a portion of which goes to Troop 6000, “a first-of-its-kind program designed to serve families living in temporary housing in the New York City shelter system.” The Girl Scouts of Greater New York launched this initiative in 2017.
“Our Girl Scouts have worked hard this season to drive sales and learn key lessons in business and entrepreneurship, so I know they will be equally successful in our first-ever ‘Encore Week,’ with an ambitious goal of selling 100,000 boxes,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York. “We’ll have all of the cookie classics, so make sure to stop by!”
Some longtime favorites include Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.