Luke Wilson Dines on the Upper East Side

July 10, 2024 Food & Drink No Comments
luke wilson upper east side sighting

Main image: CityofIrving via Wikimedia Commons

A newish Italian restaurant has been graced with the presence of a legend. It might also be a slow news day.

La Voglia, which opened in April 2023 at 1645 Third Avenue (at 92nd Street), shared a photo this week of affable everyman Luke Wilson smiling for the camera in front of the eatery’s bar—presumably after enjoying his meal (we’ll assume they had the tact to let him eat first).

 

According to this surprise snapshot, the Texas-born 52-year-old known best for his roles in Old School and The Royal Tenenbaums was also spotted leaving the 92Y last month. Per The Lufkin Daily News, Wilson was there to discuss the film series “Horizon: An American Saga.”

We don’t know why he was in the city this week.

La Voglia’s other celebrity visitors who’ve been cool with being photographed have included the cast (or crew?) from “The Way Home” (a Hallmark series), Jean Reno (a French actor), and Marco Materazzi (an Italian former soccer player). So, not Luke Wilson.


