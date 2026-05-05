New UES Restaurant Featured in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

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A buzzy newcomer to Lexington Avenue has landed a starring role in one of the year’s most anticipated movie sequels — and locals are already lining up to sit at the same table the stars used.
Marlow East, the upscale New American restaurant and cocktail lounge at 1022 Lexington Avenue (at 73rd Street), is one of just five New York City restaurants featured in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which opened in theaters this past weekend.
AdvertisementThe Upper East Side spot is the setting for a daytime meal between Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs and Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton, who share a copper tin of fries at a prime second-floor table overlooking the corner. According to Eater, Marlow East is the only Upper East Side eatery on the list, joining a roster that includes Bubby’s in Tribeca, Jack’s Wife Freda in Soho, the Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley Bar, and the Long Island Bar in Cobble Hill.
How Marlow East landed the cameo is its own bit of New York lore. Per Time Out, owner Elena Ristovski was preparing for the restaurant’s opening last spring when a man knocked on the door asking to look around. She let him in — and he turned out to be part of the film’s production team. The director reportedly decided on the spot that the bright, second-floor dining room would be the setting for the Hathaway-Blunt scene.
The production kept the restaurant’s actual table layout, used its real dishware, and pulled in members of the staff to appear on camera. Hathaway and Blunt sat at table 68, in case anyone is taking notes.
AdvertisementMarlow East opened last May after the Lexington Avenue space sat vacant for years through two failed restaurant plans. Chef Braxton Decker leads the kitchen, and the restaurant is owned by Elena and Dragan Ristovski, who also operate Marlow Bistro on the Upper West Side.
A spokesperson told People that since the movie’s release, guests have been requesting the upstairs corner table and ordering the same potato wedges Hathaway and Blunt are seen sharing on screen.
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