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Here are the 34 Upper East Side Restaurants Participating in NYC Restaurant Week

Here are the 34 Upper East Side Restaurants Participating in NYC Restaurant Week

July 14, 2026 Food & Drink No Comments

c/o NYC Tourism

Reservations have opened for NYC Restaurant Week’s Summer 2026 edition, which runs from July 20 to August 16. Participating eateries are offering 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60, with most special menus available between Monday and Friday (some restaurants are extending their specials to Sunday but Saturday is excluded).

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As of writing, there are 607 NYC Restaurants signed up. Here are the 34 on the Upper East Side (click each link for menus and to book a table):

David Burke Tavern

Zoì Mediterranean

Uva Next Door

Majorelle

Cafe Boulud

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

Tha Phraya

Felice 64

Anassa Taverna

A La Turka

Miriam Upper East Side

Maya

La Voglia

Jacques Brasserie

Mission Ceviche

BLT Prime

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T Bar

JoJo

Amaranth

Altesi Ristorante

La Pecora Bianca

Il Carino

Felice 83

Crave Fishbar

Catch n’ Chop

Chez Nick

Marlow East

Masseria East

Cafe D’Alsace

Tinos

Bocado Cafe

Caravaggio

Sistina

Thep

NYC Restaurant Week originated in 1992 as a one-time event to revive the city’s dining industry, featuring 95 restaurants in its first run. Following early success, the event became an annual affair and expanded to become biannual in 2002, taking place during both summer and winter. Over the years, the event has evolved to attract millions of locals and tourists alike, all seeking a taste of fine dining at an affordable price.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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