One-Year-Old Upper East Side Restaurant Added to Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide has just added thirteen New York restaurants to its list, and a one-year-old eatery tucked away on East 75th Street has just been recognized as one of the city’s best new discoveries.
AdvertisementThe guide’s inspectors added just 13 restaurants citywide to their latest list — and among them is Sushi Akira, an intimate omakase counter experience at 317 East 75th Street (between First and Second Avenues) that caters to only a dozen guests per seating. Despite its understated presence, Sushi Akira has already built a devoted following, reflected in its 4.9-star Google rating based on 55 reviews.
Michelin praised chef and owner Nikki Zheng, who honed her craft at acclaimed sushi destinations Masa and Sushi Nakazawa before opening her own spot. The guide calls Sushi Akira “a special place” offering a well-priced, 18-course omakase featuring chilled appetizers, nigiri, and dessert. Standout bites include Japanese tilefish with tofu and dashi, minced squid with shiso leaf, soy-marinated bluefin tuna, and hairy crab — with Japanese melon and custard providing a light, elegant finish.
Zheng’s recognition carries extra significance in an industry where women remain vastly underrepresented behind sushi counters. In a Time Out New York profile earlier this year, she reflected on being “the only woman” in nearly every kitchen she’s worked in. “Some people hesitate when they see me behind the counter,” she said. “I don’t challenge those assumptions with words. I just prove them wrong with my work.”
With its minimalist setting, meticulous execution, and quietly confident chef at the helm, Sushi Akira has emerged as one of the Upper East Side’s most distinctive new dining experiences — and now, one of its most celebrated.
