Owner’s Daughter Reflects on Mezzaluna’s Uncertain Future in New Essay

When word spread in late March that beloved Italian institution Mezzaluna (1295 Third Avenue between 74th and 75th streets) would be shutting its doors, the Upper East Side reaction was swift and emotional. Days later, the 1984 trattoria reassured loyal customers via Instagram that it would, in fact, be staying put — and the neighborhood collectively exhaled. But a new dispatch from someone with a uniquely personal vantage point suggests the story is far from settled.
AdvertisementIn a personal essay published May 16 in Air Mail, Gea Bozzi — daughter of Mezzaluna founder Aldo Bozzi — reflected on growing up inside the restaurant and revealed that its future remains genuinely up in the air. Mezzaluna shared the piece on its own Instagram feed, signaling the family’s endorsement of the account.
Bozzi, who now lives in Milan, opens with vignettes that will resonate with longtime regulars: taking her first steps on Mezzaluna’s terra-cotta floor, learning her earliest words as “a mix of Italian, Spanish, and the shorthand of a busy service,” standing behind the bar at age three shouting “Vino, vino, vino!” She notes that staffers Carlos and Nicky were among the first to visit her at Lenox Hill Hospital after she was born, and that several of those same employees — including Teresa and Pablo — are still on the floor today.
But the heart of the essay isn’t nostalgia. It’s an explanation of why a closure was on the table in the first place, and what has (and hasn’t) actually changed since March.
According to Bozzi, the lease was nearing its end earlier this year, and committing to a new long-term one was anything but simple. The restaurant operates out of a 150-square-foot kitchen that has been stretched past its limit for years, with little room to modernize, expand, or update appliances. And there was the unavoidable question of what continuing on would ask of her father, now 42 years into running the place. As March approached, she wrote, the family was preparing for what they believed would be the final service.
The community response changed the math. A Change.org petition gathered more than 2,000 signatures. Hundreds of messages poured in — some, Bozzi wrote, from strangers describing the restaurant as the first place they’d ever been taken as babies, or the place they’d brought their own children. Lines formed out the door even on rainy Mondays. In response, Aldo Bozzi extended the lease — but only, his daughter writes, “for a couple more months.”
That’s the detail Upper East Siders may have missed amid the wave of relief that followed the March 27 Instagram post confirming Mezzaluna would stay open: the reprieve was never permanent. It was a window the family bought, as Bozzi put it, to “think.”
AdvertisementShe also lays out the harder question now facing them: how do you move forward with a place people love precisely because it has never changed? “At what point do even the smallest alterations — to the menu, the room, the atmosphere itself — begin to chip away at the version of Mezzaluna people carry in their memory?” she wrote.
The essay also surfaces a few details that will be new even to devoted regulars. The 77 paintings on the walls were all done by Florentine artists riffing on the mezzaluna — both the half-moon and the curved knife the restaurant takes its name from. Andy Warhol once left behind his own sketch of the shape after dinner. And the first time the fire department inspected the wood-burning oven, then a rarity in New York restaurants, they didn’t quite know what to make of it.
For now, the dining room remains open. The pink marble tables are still inches apart. The pollanca salad and penne alla bisanzio are still flying out of the cramped kitchen. But as the March news cycle made plain, nothing about this restaurant exists in the abstract for the people who frequent it — and if the clock really is measured in months, the move is the same one regulars made the first time around: grab your wallet, secure a seat, and order the tiramisu.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!