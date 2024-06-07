Pil Pil Broken Into, Door Smashed

An unknown suspect broke into Pil Pil on Friday morning, shattering the restaurant’s glass door in the process.
“Police said to us how are you so calm to get this phone call at 6 am,” the popular tapas spot on East 78th Street shared in an Instagram post, along with a photo of the damage. “After about 17 times you get used to it.”
Pil Pil also shared an Instagram story which included surveillance video of the suspect – shown wearing a mask, hat and dark clothing – smashing the door with an object. Additional video shows the individual going behind the bar, pulling the drawer from the register and throwing it to the ground, forcing it open before taking the contents.
The manager at lunch on Friday told East Side Feed that someone broke in around 6 a.m. and stole “a couple bucks” from the register, as they hadn’t left much cash at the restaurant. He added, “at least they didn’t take any of the wine!” This afternoon, diners were enjoying their lunch and staff members seemed to be in good spirits, despite the early morning violation and property damage.
NYPD officials confirmed to East Side Feed that a break-in occurred Friday morning when an “unknown individual forcibly entered [the] location by breaking the front glass door.” They didn’t confirm whether anything was stolen but said the “investigation is ongoing” and that no arrests have been made.
