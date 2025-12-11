Popular Thai Restaurant Shuttered Over Health Violations

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An exceedingly well-reviewed Thai restaurant which opened last year has been forced to close after failing a health inspection earlier this week.
AdvertisementAccording to city records, inspectors visited Grata Thai at 1099 First Avenue (between 60th and 61st streets) on Monday, December 8 and issued 67 violation points — more than double the threshold for a “C” grade. In New York City, any score above 28 is classified as a C, signaling a public health risk and often triggering a temporary closure until the issues are resolved.
Here were the violations cited in the inspection (word for word):
1) Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation.
2) Food preparation area, food storage area, or other area used by employees or patrons, contaminated by sewage or liquid waste.
3) Sewage disposal system is not provided, improper, inadequate or unapproved.
4) Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit.
On Thursday, East Side Feed spoke with someone answering the phone at Grata Thai, who said the team is still “fixing a plumbing issue.” When asked when they expect to reopen, they responded, “hopefully tomorrow [Friday].”
This is not the first time the restaurant has landed in trouble with the Health Department. In July 2024, Grata Thai received 54 violation points across seven violations — another score high enough to jeopardize operations.
As of now, the city’s database lists the restaurant as closed by the Health Department, pending a re-inspection once the cited conditions have been corrected.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!