The Drunken Munkey Loses Gas, Asks For Support While Building From Scratch

“Due to an emergency on Tuesday, Con Edison suspended gas service to the building indefinitely,” announced The Drunken Munkey, a craft-cocktail bar and Indian restaurant located at 338 East 92nd Street between First and Second avenues. “This was sudden and a shock – it has essentially shut down our kitchen operations.”
Arun Mirchandani first opened The Drunken Munkey towards the end of 2013.
While it may take months for the gas to be restored, they reopened on Sunday to serve cocktails and a limited, small-plates menu.
“We’re trying to stay in business and keep our staff!” the restaurant announced in a separate post, asking patrons to show their support by stopping in for a drink and a bite. “In addition, we ask for your patience as we get back in gear by switching our entire kitchen’s gas equipment to electric and expand back to our full menu over the next few weeks.”
Here’s a look at the current menu:
For updates, follow The Drunken Munkey on Instagram or Facebook. We’ve also asked them to confirm current hours.