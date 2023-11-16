UES Coffee Spot Listed First in Eater’s Best-of-NYC List

Eater recently published a list of “The Best Coffee Shops in New York City” and the first spot on the list is right here on the UES.
Variety Coffee Roasters — which has a location at 1269 Lexington Avenue at the corner of 85th Street — was noted for its “nutty, chocolatey roasts” (the same coffee is served at all of its locations, but Eater listed the UES shop).
The coffee company launched in Brooklyn in 2008 and now has eight storefronts in total.
Since opening its UES outpost in 2018, the location has earned scores of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google and 4.2 stars on Yelp. A lot of the one-star reviews are focused on staff members being rude.
“Ok coffee worst baristas I’ve ever had the displeasure of meeting. Rude, condescending, and unhelpful all the way from ordering to receiving our drinks. Cafe space is nice though,” wrote one reviewer.
“While there was no seating in the coffee shop. My friend and I approached the register and started debating if we wanted to stay or not. Our decision took less than 5 seconds and I look up at the barista to order and I catch her rolling her eyes, which is entirely extreme and rude! Coffee is good though. Customer service need works,” wrote another.
Many of the 5-star reviews highlight the quality of pastries and coffee.
“I. love. this. place. It’s perfectly located on my walk from the gym to the 6 train so I get coffee here almost every day on my way to work from the gym,” wrote a reviewer who gets coffee there almost every day on her way to work from the gym.
Some of Variety’s popular beverages include their chai latte, iced latte and iced mocha.
Learn more at varietycoffeeroasters.com and view Eater’s entire list here.
How do the prices compare with Starbucks and other indepedents?