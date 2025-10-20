Upper East Side Bartender Tom Butler, Beloved Fixture at J.G. Melon, Passes Away

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A longtime Upper East Side bartender known for his warmth, wit, and unwavering presence behind the bar has passed away.
Thomas Butler, who worked at J.G. Melon on 74th and Third Avenue for over two decades, died Friday evening, October 17, from complications related to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
News of Butler’s passing was shared by J.G. Melon on Instagram. “Like so many, we loved him very much and are pledging our support to his young family,” the post read. “One way we, as a community, can continue to come together for the Butler family is to help aid in financial support.”
AdvertisementA GoFundMe campaign launched in September 2024—shortly after Butler’s ALS diagnosis—has raised over $160,000 to support his wife Elise and their two daughters, Emma and Amelia. Organizers are now asking for continued support to help cover funeral costs and additional needs as the family navigates this difficult chapter.
In the words of his family, Tom “always [lit] up a room with his humor and legendary ‘dad’ jokes.” An avid outdoorsman and devoted father, he was known for his love of biking with his daughters, gardening, and beach days in Kismet, Fire Island, where he got his start in hospitality back in 1989 at the Kismet Inn.
He was also known as someone who showed up—for friends, family, and the many customers who came through J.G. Melon’s doors. Whether you were celebrating, grieving, or simply dropping in for a quick drink, Tom had a way of making you feel seen. According to the GoFundMe page, “he always knew how to put a smile on their faces.”
Butler stopped working at J.G. Melon as his illness progressed, a devastating loss both for him and for the regulars who had come to know him as much more than a bartender.
Tom’s family and friends are encouraging community members to support the GoFundMe campaign.
