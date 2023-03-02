12, 13-Year-Old Boys Fight 50-Year-Old Man on UES Subway Platform

In the middle of the night, a scuffle took place between two minors, a 50-year-old man, and an “unknown individual.”
Police received a call at about 3:18 a.m. on Thursday. The caller reported an assault taking place on the northbound 6 train platform at the subway station on 77th and Lexington Avenue.
According to NYPD officials, the incident began when a 12 and 13-year-old boy got into a verbal argument with a 50-year-old man.
The older man struck the boys with his cane, and the “unknown individual” (police could not tell us if this person was also a minor) approached and slashed the 50-year-old.
The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Charges against him are pending.
The 12 and 13-year-old boys respectively sustained minor injuries to the head and hand, according to police.
We’ll provide an update if and when we learn more.