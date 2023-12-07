15-Year-Old Tries to Rob Smoke Shop, Gets Shot in Foot

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot after trying to rob a smoke shop Wednesday night.
The incident took place at about 6 p.m. at Smile Smoke on East 61st Street and Third Avenue.
The Daily News obtained surveillance footage showing about six people inside the smoke shop. “When two of them try to jump over the counter, an employee pulls out a gun.”
After shooting the 15-year-old, the store clerk locked up the shop and fled the scene, ABC 7 reports. Police had to break in once they arrived, at which point they found a single shell casing and a shoe.
“He was limping and they were holding him up,” witness Christina Rosario told The Daily News. “One of them was wobbling and without his shoe. There were so many of them.”
“It’s very devastating that this is something that can happen in the city,” Upper East Side resident Nate Saed told CBS News. Other witnesses told the outlet the 15-year-old ran about a block and ended up inside the movie theater on East 60th Street.
EMS arrived and transported the boy to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
