5 Baby-Faced Suspects Assault Man on Park Avenue

NYPD officials have issued an alert about a gang assault which took place on the Upper East Side this week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 22 at about 8 p.m., when a 65-year-old man was approached by five unknown suspects at the intersection of 84th and Park Avenue.
The group of young-looking suspects “engaged in a verbal dispute and surrounded the victim,” the report states, before one of them “forcibly struck the victim with their bookbag and punched the male victim in the face causing him to fall to the ground.”
The 65-year-old sustained minor injuries to his face and knee but refused medical treatment at the scene.
The five suspects ran off in an unknown direction.
All five suspects are described as “male[s] with a light complexion.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
