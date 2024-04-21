5’0″ Man Wanted for Forcible Touching on 4 Train

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident which took place on the UES earlier this month.
Police say that at about 8:35 p.m. on Friday, April 12, a 45-year-old woman sitting on a northbound 4 train was approached by an unknown individual when the train was at the 86th Street station. “The individual sat next to the victim and proceeded to grab the victim’s breast,” police say.
The woman then got off the train, while the suspect, described by NYPD officials as a man between 37 and 43 years old, about 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, and with a light complexion, remained on.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.