7-Eleven Reportedly Robbed by Giant Flock of Teenagers

According to store management, the 7-Eleven at 1683 First Avenue (between 87th and 88th streets) was robbed by a mob of teens on Saturday, October 21 at about 7:30 p.m.
A manager, who preferred to be unnamed, said a group of more than twenty boys – who all appeared to be in their teens – flooded the store and robbed it of beer, sandwiches and candy. He was not present at the time, but insisted a police report was made.
We contacted the NYPD but were told that the only report on record was a 911 call from the day before – Friday, October 20 at 3:09 a.m. – when a 34-year-old male reported that four unknown individuals (three males and one female) entered the store and stole items including peaches, turkey sandwiches and a croissant.
A store clerk reportedly told several patrons that the NYPD was not called about the October 21 incident, since the suspects were in their teens.
We’ve reached out to the owner of the location and will provide an update if they reply.