72-Year-Old Man Randomly Punched In Chest

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for committing an assault on the Upper East Side late last month.
The incident occurred on November 28 at about 6:20 a.m. When a 72-year-old man was walking down the street near 81st and Third Avenue, an unidentified individual punched him in the chest in an unprovoked attack.
The suspect fled and the victim refused medical attention.
While the attack took place almost a month ago, police just released the surveillance image below on Thursday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.