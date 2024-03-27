fbpx
73-Year-Old Man Tries to Rob Upper East Side Bank, is Caught

March 27, 2024 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A robbery took place at the TD Bank at 1709 Third Avenue this weekend (Google Maps).


Police were called about a broad daylight armed robbery which they were able to close the books on after a “brief search” this weekend.

It happened at about 12:18 p.m. on Sunday when officers were alerted of a robbery at the TD Bank at 96th and Third Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller, displaying a firearm and demanding cash. The teller complied and handed over about $1,300, which the suspect placed into a duffel bag before fleeing north on Third Avenue in a red vehicle.

Police seized a firearm and cash from the suspect (NYPD).

NYPD officials say that at 5:00 p.m., the suspect – Sherrod N. Young, a 73-year-old Harlem resident – was apprehended in front of 5 East 115th Street. “There were no reported injuries or shots fired as a result of this incident,” police added.

Police say the suspect was apprehended in front of 5 East 115th Street (Google Maps).

Young was arrested on charges of Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.


.





