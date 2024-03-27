73-Year-Old Man Tries to Rob Upper East Side Bank, is Caught

Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
Police were called about a broad daylight armed robbery which they were able to close the books on after a “brief search” this weekend.
It happened at about 12:18 p.m. on Sunday when officers were alerted of a robbery at the TD Bank at 96th and Third Avenue.
Police say the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller, displaying a firearm and demanding cash. The teller complied and handed over about $1,300, which the suspect placed into a duffel bag before fleeing north on Third Avenue in a red vehicle.
NYPD officials say that at 5:00 p.m., the suspect – Sherrod N. Young, a 73-year-old Harlem resident – was apprehended in front of 5 East 115th Street. “There were no reported injuries or shots fired as a result of this incident,” police added.
Young was arrested on charges of Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Yesterday, @NYPD19PCT officers responded quickly to a bank robbery involving a firearm. In a joint effort with @NYPDDetectives from the Real Time Crime Center and officers from the @NYPD23Pct, the perpetrator was arrested during a brief search. pic.twitter.com/B3NbScY4AX
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 25, 2024