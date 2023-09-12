74-Year-Old Man Shoved Onto Subway Tracks

It was a bit past midnight on Tuesday when police responded to a call about an assault at the East 68th Street subway station.
Officers arrived to find a 74-year-old man with lacerations to his fingers and “general complaints of pain.”
EMS responded to the location and transported the man to NY Presbyterian Weill-Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
A further investigation revealed that the man was standing on the downtown 6 train platform when he was approached by an unknown male suspect. The suspect proceeded to shove the victim onto the tracks before fleeing from the station.
An on-duty MTA employee was able to pull the 74-year-old from the tracks.
NYPD officials told Fox and Pix 11 that the suspect appears to be in his 30s, and that witnesses say he was acting erratically before the assault.
No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
