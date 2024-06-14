78-Year-Old Woman Struck Fatally by Driver of SUV

A 78-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV as she was crossing an Upper East Side street this week.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday when the woman was crossing the intersection at 93rd and Second Avenue. Police say she was crossing from the southwest to the southeast corner “with the pedestrian signal in her favor.”
While the woman was crossing, the 60-year-old male driver of a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to turn left onto Second Avenue and ended up striking her.
The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The unidentified driver remained at the scene.
Video of the emergency response was shared by several users on Citizen.
After notifying the woman’s family, police have identified the female victim as Virginia Renta, a resident of Holmes Towers, a NYCHA building at 1780 First Avenue (at 93rd Street) – just one avenue away from the scene of the fatal incident.
An investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.