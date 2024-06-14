fbpx
Home
78-Year-Old Woman Struck Fatally by Driver of SUV

78-Year-Old Woman Struck Fatally by Driver of SUV

June 14, 2024 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A 78-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV as she was crossing an Upper East Side street this week.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday when the woman was crossing the intersection at 93rd and Second Avenue. Police say she was crossing from the southwest to the southeast corner “with the pedestrian signal in her favor.”

While the woman was crossing, the 60-year-old male driver of a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to turn left onto Second Avenue and ended up striking her.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The unidentified driver remained at the scene.

Video of the emergency response was shared by several users on Citizen.

78 year old struck fatally by suv

Citizen

After notifying the woman’s family, police have identified the female victim as Virginia Renta, a resident of Holmes Towers, a NYCHA building at 1780 First Avenue (at 93rd Street) – just one avenue away from the scene of the fatal incident.

An investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.


.





Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Leave a Reply