79-Year-Old Man Rear-Ended, Punched in Head

“After a career criminal rear-ended a 79-yr-old man, blamed him for the collision, pulled him from his car & violently punched him—we responded fast!” the 19th Precinct shared Thursday on X (formerly Twitter).
The incident took place at about 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of 59th and First Avenue, NYPD officials tell East Side Feed, and the “career criminal” the 19th Precinct refers to is 53-year-old Kevin Reeves.
Following the collision, Reeves exited his vehicle and “engaged in a dispute with the victim” before pulling him out of his car and punching him in the head, causing minor injuries.
The victim was transported by EMS to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
Reeves, who lives in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx, was arrested on charges of Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon (he had three knives on him).
We take crime seriously—it’s our job. But when a senior is victimized, we take it personally!
